Chad Ochocinco Leaves Insane Tip And Some Madden Advice

It’s a tough time for the economy (that’s putting it lightly), but Chad Ochocinco is doing his best to keep everyone above water.

The former Cincinnati Bengals receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24 dinner bill this week, posting the picture to his Twitter account with the words “I love you” written at the bottom of the receipt.

That wasn’t all Ocho wrote, though.

Nope. The six-time Pro Bowler is also a known gamer, and left his server a little advice for the next time they’re playing Madden.

“I once scored six touchdowns in Madden using myself,” Ochocinco wrote on the receipt.

Along with the picture of the bill, Ochocinco tweeted “Proverbs 11:25,” which says “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

For those wondering, Ochocinco was apparently dining at Stephanie’s Restaurant II, which is located in Greensboro, N.C.

Ochocinco played 10 years in the NFL, finishing with 766 receptions and 67 touchdowns.

He last played with the Miami Dolphins in 2012 before being famously cut during an episode of Hard Knocks.

Since then, Ocho has dabbled in numerous projects, including soccer and boxing. Last year, the former receiver was added to the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather-Jake Paul fight, and fought Brian Maxwell.