Chad Johnson Vows To Never Eat McDonald’s Again If Big Ten Star Doesn’t Win The Heisman

Chad Johnson is putting some very heavy expectations on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s shoulders ahead of the season starting.

The Ohio State receiver is one of the best players in America, and will be one of the first players off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.

For the first time since DeVonta Smith won the Heisman in 2020, it feels realistic a receiver could leave New York with the trophy.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison is one of the best players in America. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The former Bengals star is so confident that Harrison will win the Heisman he’s putting his future meal options on the line.

“He’s gonna win the Heisman this year. I stand on that. And if I’m wrong, I’ll never eat McDonald’s again,” Johnson told Kevin Harrish.

Big expectations, folks. Big expectations.

Talked to @ochocinco about @MarvHarrisonJr and he had a pretty bold prediction.



“Oh, he’s gonna win the Heisman this year. I stand on that. And if I’m wrong, I’ll never eat McDonald’s again.” pic.twitter.com/kM40SI0UjQ — Kevin Harrish (@Kevinish) August 16, 2023

Chad Johnson believes Marvin Harrison Jr. is a star.

These are some very strong words from the former NFL player. Never eat McDonald’s again? That’s about as bold as it gets.

For those of you who don’t know, Chad Johnson absolutely loves McDonald’s. He’s probably a better spokesperson and hype man for the burger joint than Ronald McDonald.

In fact, he loves McDonald’s so much that he owns multiple franchises.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Heisman? Chad Johnson thinks it’s a lock. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Now, he’s putting his love of quarter pounders and Big Macs on the line. These are the stakes and he clearly accepts them.

The good news for Johnson is Marvin Harrison Jr. is a legit freak on the field. He’s one of the best receiving prospects in decades. Having NFL history in his DNA definitely doesn’t hurt.

The talented Buckeyes receiver hauled in 14 receiving touchdowns and 1,263 yards last season. He’s an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses. A blown targeting call against Georgia cost the Buckeyes a spot in the national title game.

Prior to that, he cooked Georgia’s defense to the tune of 106 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions. The man is unbelievable.

Chad Johnson is a huge fan of Marvin Harrison Jr. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Now, will Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Heisman? He certainly has a serious shot, and chad Johnson better hope he does. Never having McDonald’s again would be a brutal life update for the former Bengals WR.