CFP Rankings: Georgia Back On Top, TCU Jumps Tennessee

The second week of College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings have been released and Georgia has taken over the number one spot in the polls. Thanks to a win over previously number one Tennessee, the Bulldogs leaped Ohio State, who remains at number two.

Now that the second set of rankings have been released, it will be race to the finish line, as undefeated TCU is ranked 4th. The loss to Georgia has dropped Tennessee to fifth.

Here are the full College Football Playoff rankings, as voted on by the CFP committee.

1. Georgia (9-0)

The Bulldogs will travel to Mississippi State this weekend in hopes of wrapping up the SEC East. If Kirby Smart and his Dawgs can handle Mississippi State along with Kentucky and Georgia Tech to close out the regular season, which they should, then we’ll see the defending National Champions playing for another title.

Stetson Bennett, quarterback of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

The close win over Northwestern did not have an effect on its ranking, staying at the second spot this week. Now, the Buckeyes will play Indiana and Maryland before a massive showdown with Michigan to finish out the regular season. It will come down to how close the final score with the Wolverines is, but Ohio State is a lock for the Playoff if they handle their business over the next three weeks.

3. Michigan (9-0)

This bump up from fifth is not surprising, given that two teams above them lost. My biggest concern is strength of schedule. If Michigan gets beat by Ohio State in three weeks, their run could be over. Upcoming games against Nebraska and Illinois will set up the showdown in Columbus with the Buckeyes.

4. TCU (9-0)

The Horned Frogs will get their shot at vaulting into the top four this weekend against Top 25 opponent Texas. TCU’s strength of schedule will play a factor, along with the overall competition of the Big 12. If you’re a Tennessee fan, you’ll be rooting for the Longhorns to take care of TCU, clearing an easier path to the Playoff. If TCU keeps runs the table, I don’t know how the committee could keep them out.

TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Tennessee (8-1)

After getting beaten by Georgia this past weekend, the Vols dropped three spots. Thanks to their strength of schedule — with LSU defeating Alabama — the Vols are still sitting in a great spot for the Playoff. Remaining games against Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will play a major factor in staying within the top four. Tennessee will need to win decisively in all three contests.

6. Oregon (8-1)

Here come the Ducks. Thanks to Alabama and Clemson losing, Dan Lanning has his team within striking distance of the Playoff. Upcoming games against Washington, Utah and Oregon State will provide Oregon with an opportunity to pad its resume with at least two ranked wins. After starting the season with a blowout loss to Georgia, the Ducks have flown their way back into the conversation.

7. LSU (8-2)

The LSU Tigers have two losses, but after beating Alabama, they now control their own destiny in the SEC West. If they can take care of business against Arkansas, UAB and Texas A&M, the Tigers could be playing for more than an SEC Title in Atlanta. It would take some teams losing in front of them, but the schedule lines up perfectly for a shot at Georgia, and the committee would have to decide if a two-loss, SEC Champion LSU team is worthy enough of playing for a CFP title. All of this hinges on them winning the next four games, obviously.

The LSU Tigers are the most likely two-loss team to reach the College Football Playoff (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Rest Of The CFP Rankings

No. 8 USC, No.9 Alabama, No.10 Clemson, No.11 Ole Miss, No.12 UCLA, No.13 Utah, No.14 Penn State, No.15 North Carolina, No.16 NC State, No. 17 Tulane, No.18. Texas , No.19 Kansas State, No.20 Notre Dame, No. 21 Illinois, No.22 UCF, No.23 Florida State, No.24 Kentucky, No. 25 Washington

