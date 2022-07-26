Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain suffered a seizure over the weekend.

The head coach of the Chippewas tweeted Monday night that he won’t be at MAC Media after suffering a seizure Sunday.

CMU head coach Jim McElwain will miss MAC Media Day after suffering a seizure. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day,” McElwain informed CMU fans.

On Sunday I had a seizure. I’m doing fine and all the tests have come back good. The doctors have asked that I stay in the hospital for a few days, so I won’t be at MAC Media Day. I know Coach Akey, Lew and Jamezz will do a great job. I can’t wait to get camp started. — Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) July 25, 2022

Obviously, this is a pretty scary situation for McElwain and his family. Seizures aren’t something you want to mess around with.

Now, McElwain’s medical dust up will stop him from being at his conference’s media day Tuesday.

CMU head coach Jim McElwain suffers a seizure. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the former Florida head coach, who has a record of 20-13 at CMU and won a bowl game in 2021, is able to bounce back as quickly as possible.

As he said, the tests have returned with good news, and when you’re in the hospital, that’s all you can ask for.

Jim McElwain suffers a seizure. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Get well soon, Jim! Get back on the sidelines as quickly as you can!