Celtics Block Warriors’ Third-Quarter Surge To Win Game 3, 116-100; Boston Up 2-1 In Finals

Welcoming the Golden State Warriors to the first Finals game hosted at TD Garden in 12 years, the Boston Celtics couldn’t let the long-awaited contest slip through their fingers in a series-shifting tie-breaker with both teams at 1-1 leading up to Game 3.

So, the Celtics came out on Wednesday night, ready to match the Warriors’ scoring but also willing to size up against them on the defensive end.

Boston meshed both identities to lead an incredible 116-100 win over the Warriors, taking the NBA Finals series lead at 2-1.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were exceptional on offense: combining for 77 points.

Boston’s offense was surgical in the first: opening lanes for a shifty Jaylen Brown to take defenders to the rim or allowing the backcourt to tempt Golden State out of guarding Al Horford in the paint for easy dishes to the big man.

Another look at Al Horford long distance dime to Jaylen Brown!

Al Horford’s 11 points were largely delivered in the first half, but the effort proved superior to Game 2‘s two-point outing and gave Boston an early advantage. His size, alongside center Robert Williams, also provided the Celtics with an advantage on offensive boards over Golden State’s smaller lineup.

Williams finished with an efficient stat line: tallying eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks — standing out in the Celtics’ defensive win as a game-changing defender with the ability to meet an opponent’s shot at the peak of its arc.

Golden State, needless to say, remained in the contest until the final moments courtesy of merciless three-point shooting from Steph Curry (6-of-11 3PM)

Curry led a seven-point possession by Golden State in the third, off an And-1 three-point make, and set up an ensuing possession where Otto Porter nailed a three-pointer to cut a commanding Boston lead down to two.

The Warriors were previously down by 18 points.

Curry came back to light it up with another three-pointer, taking the lead 83-82. He led Golden State with 31 points, followed by 25 from Klay Thompson.

Steph Curry drains the 3 to give the @warriors the lead!



He's up to 15 points in Q3

Steph Curry is up to 29 PTS



29 PTS (11-18 FGM), 2 STL, 6 3PM



Game 3 Live Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/x5eiHOrHqa — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2022

The Celtics went into the fourth with a four-point lead.

Despite being outscored 33-25 in the third quarter, Boston still had a healthy amount of momentum off some opportune three-balls and Tatum’s slicing through GS’s defense and finishing at the rim.

This finish from Tatum

Boston went on a 20-8 run lasting from 3:12 left in the third quarter to 9:08 in the fourth.

The Celtics climbed to a double-digit lead, and after watching Steph Curry flirt with a lower leg injury, Warriors coach Steve Kerr decided to pull his starters with several minutes left in the contest.

Grant Williams putting in work



He extends the Celtics' lead back to double-digits

JB said nah

Ime Udoka’s Celtics held on for the win and will return to TD Garden on Friday for Game 4.

Teams that win Game 3 of the Finals go on to win the series 82.1 percent of the time.

"Especially in Boston, there's nothing like it."@Grant2Will talked about what it's like to play in Boston for the #NBAFinals

