Ole Miss DE Cedric Johnson Talks Best Part of Playing For Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss junior defensive end Cedric Johnson talked to the OutKick 360 crew during SEC Media Days on Monday. The best part of playing for head coach Lane Kiffin?

Johnson said it’s the trust he has in his guys.

“I got to say, he’s trust in the players,” the junior DE told the OutKick 360 crew. “I know you think he’s crazy for going for it on fourth down at times, but that’s just that’s just a big thing for us. He even tells us that he he believes in us. Has trust in us. If they don’t get the board now, he trusts in the defense to go get the stops. So that’s a big thing for us.”

Here’s everything Johnson and the crew discussed during SEC Media Days:

