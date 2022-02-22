CDC Withholding COVID Data From Public

Videos by OutKick

The CDC has been withholding large portions of COVID-19 data from the public.

The New York Times reports that the CDC has published only “a small sample of the data” because it fears the public would not properly understand the data, that the public is too dumb.

“The agency has been reluctant to make those figures public, the official said, because they might be misinterpreted as the vaccines being ineffective,” the Times reports.

In other words, if there’s proof that the vaccines against COVID are less effective than promised — as each triple-vaxxed COVID positive individual proves — you don’t deserve to know about it. So don’t ask.

Among the hidden data points are the hospitalization rates broken down by age and vaccination status, in addition to the effectiveness of booster shots. Just the important stuff.

Two weeks ago, the CDC published the effectiveness of boosters in adults younger than 65. Yet that information did not include tests among adults ages 18 to 49, the group least likely to benefit from booster shots because the first two doses left them well-protected.

When Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, says the public would “misinterpret” this data, she means the public would see how the CDC is lying to them. That cannot happen.

Nordlund says good news is on the way, however. The CDC has received more than $1 billion to “modernize” its systems. Because that money will be to the benefit of us, right?

Nordlund adds that the CDC just now started releasing data on whether COVID is present in wastewater. Wastewater data can help public health officials predict whether there will be an influx of COVID-19 cases.

The CDC is misleading you. The agency does not deny that anymore.