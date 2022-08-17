CDC Updates Guidlines After Gay Couple Infects Dog with Monkeypox

An innocent dog contracted monkeypox because his parents didn’t take proper precautions.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines after a couple in France infected their dog with the virus.

According to the medical journal The Lancet, two male partners, who were having sex with other male partners, transmitted the virus to their dog sleeping in their bed. The Italian greyhound experienced monkeypox symptoms 12 days after the partners.

The dog’s symptoms included lesions, pustules on its abdomen, and an ulceration. Dang, not to a greyhound.

Rosamund Lewis, the World Health Organization’s lead on monkeypox, told the Washington Post that this is “the first incident that we’re learning about where there is human to animal transmission.”

The development prompted the CDC to release the following updated guidance:

“Infected animals can spread monkeypox virus to people, and it is possible that people who are infected can spread monkeypox virus to animals through close contact,” the update reflecting the monkeypox-infected dog begins. “While we do not know all the symptoms infected animals may have, watch the animal for potential signs of illness including lethargy, lack of appetite, coughing, nasal secretions or crust, bloating, fever, and/or pimple- or blister-like skin rash.”

The Biden administration declared the outbreak a public health emergency earlier this month. And that was before we knew dogs were at risk.

As OutKick first predicted, it would be a wild summer for the monkeypox outbreak. Our Joe Kinsey was ahead of this, releasing his own rules to follow. Here’s his advice:

“Don’t go having sex if you or your partner has been blistering via the pox. Let’s have our heads on straight, people. Instead of boning, the CDC researchers are recommending virtual sex, masturbating while social distancing SIX FEET(!), bone with your clothes on to cover those nasty-ass blisters, don’t kiss, wash all your sex toys, bedding etc.”

No one who followed this advice has spread monkeypox, to our knowledge.

So take precautions. Don’t let your dog in the bed if you might be spreading monkeypox. Capeesh?