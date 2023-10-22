CBS Make Important ‘Yellowstone’ Decision Amid Ratings Boom

Videos by OutKick

Old episodes of “Yellowstone” will remain on CBS for the foreseeable future.

The network has been airing episodes from season one due to a lack of new content after writers and actors went on strike. The writers have since reached a deal, but entertainment fans shouldn’t expect new content for a while.

In order to fill the void, CBS decided to air season one episodes of the neo-Western hit with Kevin Costner, and it’s been a huge success. The reruns are averaging 5.49 million viewers an episode, according to Variety. That’s wildly impressive considering season one aired in 2018, and has been on streaming for years.

Old “Yellowstone” episodes have been a huge success for CBS. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

CBS is sticking with “Yellowstone.”

Now, CBS plans on keeping the momentum rolling. The network announced it will follow the season one episodes by airing season two of the Taylor Sheridan creation, according to Variety. The first episode of season two is slated to air October 29.

Why wouldn’t CBS continue to air old “Yellowstone” episodes? It’s an incredibly simple decision. Despite season one episodes being five years old, the ratings are dominating TV.

It won’t be any different with season two as CBS has to fill slots until new content can be made. Don’t fix it if it’s not broken, and right now, old “Yellowstone” episodes – which air normally on the Paramount Network – is the best thing the network has going for it.

Turns out people just want to be entertained, even if the episodes are old. It’s not a hard formula to figure out. While most of Hollywood has gone woke, Taylor Sheridan just focuses on telling good stories, and it’s paying off in a huge way.

CBS will continue to air old “Yellowstone” episodes. (Photo Credit: Kevin Lynch for Paramount)

Fans continue to wait for a season five update.

Unfortunately, there’s still no major news about when season five will return or if Kevin Costner will be involved at all.

The show was supposed to return for its final episodes starting in November. That’s clearly not going to happen. Add in the unknown fate of Kevin Costner on the show, and it could be a very long time until “Yellowstone” fans see the rest of season five.

At best, “Yellowstone” fans probably won’t get new episodes until spring 2024. That’s going to be brutal to wait through, but it’s the reality we’re stuck in.

When will “Yellowstone” season five return? (Photo credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount)

For now, fans are stuck with reruns on CBS. Hit me with your “Yellowstone” predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and keep checking back for updates as we have them.