CBS Says It Won’t ‘Hide’ LIV Golfers During Masters Broadcast

While we know that 18 LIV golfers will be teeing it up in next week’s Masters, the question about what sort of TV coverage the players would get on the CBS broadcast still remained.

CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus knew that he was going to be asked about that very thing during the annual pre-Masters conference call and he gave an emphatic answer.

The network will not be hiding LIV golfers on the Masters’ broadcast.

“We’re not going to cover up or hide anything,” he said, according to Golfweek. “As I’ve said often, our job is to cover the golf tournament. We’re not going to show any different treatment for the golfers who have played on the LIV Tour than the other golfer. If there is a pertinent point or something that we feel we should bring up in our coverage Saturday or Sunday or on our other coverage throughout the week, we’re not going to put our heads in the sand.”

CBS won’t be hiding Dustin Johnson or any other LIV golf player in the field during the 2023 Masters. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

How Will CBS Cover LIV Golf Storylines During The Masters?

This is, of course, is the right decision. LIV golfers in the field earned the right to be there just like every other player that will be competing for a green jacket. Not showing players because they made the personal decision to join the Saudi-backed circuit would come off as petty and immature.

What will be interesting to watch unfold is if a LIV player and a PGA Tour player are battling it out down the stretch on Sunday. There is no way the broadcast will be able to ignore the very real head-to-head nature of the moment.

Producers will have their hands full throughout Masters week, that much is for sure.

