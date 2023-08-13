CBS Ejects White Contestant From ‘Big Brother’ House For Using Racial Slur, Doesn’t Punish Black Contestant For Same Offense

Controversy struck the Big Brother house last week. CBS expelled contestant Luke Valentine for saying the “N-word” inside the house. The network informed the other contestants that Valentine broke the Big Brother “Code of Conduct” and was ejected for use of a racial slur.

Host Julie Chen addressed the situation during the live show on Thursday night. She reiterated that Valentine broke the “Code of Conduct” and the network removed him from the house. They played the video of the incident, but censored his use of the word.

TMZ also posted an edited version of the clip:

However, because nearly every moment inside the house is broadcast live across the internet, the unedited video is circulating online.

With regards to Valentine, CBS told TMZ that they have “zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur.”

Except, another contestant used the same word last week. Kirsten Elwin said the same slur, but did not appear to face any punishment from CBS or Big Brother producers.

Elwin is a black woman and she said the word in conversation with Jared Fields, the only black male contestant in the game this season.

However, Elwin reacted in nearly the same way that Valentine did after she said the “N-word.” She appears to catch herself, realize she made a mistake and broke the rules and quickly tries to pivot away.

Again, the unedited video is circulating online.

When Valentine was ejected from the house, Fields said during one of his “Diary Room” interviews that contestants “knew the rules” when they entered the house.

Which means it’s likely that saying the “N-word,” in any context, is against the rules.

OutKick reached out to CBS for comment. We asked them if it’s against the rules to use the “N-word,” and if that rules applies to all contestants, or if the skin color of the person saying the word plays a role in potential discipline.

I’m not arguing that a white person and a black person using the “N-word” is the same thing. It isn’t.

However, if there is a rule in the Big Brother house that the word is off-limits, then this should be case closed.

Elwin was voted out of the house by her fellow houseguests later in the week. Perhaps CBS figured that she was on her way out, anyways.

But still, if Valentine was ejected the same day as his use of the word, then Elwin should have faced the same fate.

That’s all most of us want: for everyone to be treated equally. Skin color should not matter. The rules are the rules.

That’s what “equality” means.