CBS Blames Climate Change For Kids Being Fatter Than Their Parents

Climate change is the reason your child is fatter than you were. That’s the message CBS “News” pushed on its morning show this week.

Co-host Nate Burleson read aloud a study from a compromised outlet, a journal called “Temperature,” arguing that “climate change, specifically warmer temperatures is making our children more inactive and more obese.”

CBS endorsed a study that blames the Earth getting too hot for children being 30% less “aerobically fit” than their parents. A more serious news agency would have at least questioned this study or laughed at it.

While Mike Jr. weighs more than Mike Sr. and probably runs at a slower pace, it isn’t due to climate change.

Let’s start with technology. In aggregate, kids today are less active than their parents were. The advents of smartphones, tablets, streaming, and video chats have substituted outdoor activities for children — and adults — at large.

Recent studies have found that nearly half the U.S. population doesn’t participate in any outdoor recreation. More specifically, participation for children is down about 15% from six years ago.

Zoom, Skype, VR, Halo, and Netflix aren’t making this generation more interested in playing sports or going to the park.

Past generations had to meet up with friends in person. Today, they call and text them. The Guardian reported that more than half of U.S. children now own a smartphone by the age of seven, almost double the average age in 2015.

Is it too hot out, or does your kid need to wait for a Snapchat message to come through? Who wants to play tag when you can send a “poke” on Facebook?

Then there are the lockdowns. The very leaders CBS praised during the pandemic locked children down and prevented them from playing sports, going to the local YMCA, and getting together for nearly two years.

In July, the National Library of Medicine declared the following:

“Data analysis clearly demonstrated the detrimental impact of COVID-19 lockdown on children and adolescents’ body weight and BMI, children with pre-existing overweight/obesity being more at risk of gaining weight.”

One could argue these are data points that a morning show of record would have cited. But who has time for the truth? The perception of President Joe Biden’s climate legislation is at stake.

CBS asked its viewers to suspend common sense to buy into a push for government intervention against climate change.

Therein lies why public trust in the media hit another all-time low this summer. The rats openly lie to us as if we are too stupid to know.

We shall blame climate change for CBS’s lack of credibility. It’s too hot to tell the truth.