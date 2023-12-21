Ex-Oklahoma OL Cayden Green Transferred To Missouri, And Now Sooners Fans Are Leaving His Dad’s Business 1-Star Reviews

Videos by OutKick

Some Oklahoma fans were not happy with offensive lineman Cayden Green and his decision to transfer to Missouri. And those fans decided that the best way to voice their displeasure was by blasting his dad’s business with 1-star reviews.

Just an FYI, there are better ways to express your frustrations than trying to destroy someone’s business. Maybe try journaling.

Green — a 4-star recruit and one of the top 100 prospects in his recruiting class — picked the Sooners over Missouri in 2022 despite the Tigers making a push. He went on to start five games this past fall including four to wrap up the season.

Welp, after one year in Norman, the Missouri native decided to return to his home state via the transfer portal. So, in the end, Missouri got their man…

…and Sooners fans were big mad about it.

So, mad, that they started inundating his old man with bad reviews.

According to The Oklahoman, Green’s dad, Reginald is a State Farm insurance agent, and angry Sooners fans started leaving the 1-star reviews on Google.

However, the elder Green wasn’t going to take this and left responses blasting these fans.

#Oklahoma fans are leaving one-star reviews for the business owned by a parent of a player who recently transferred to #Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/s1IFa4Aepo — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) December 21, 2023

“Stop it!” Green replied to the reviews. “Don’t do this because my son chose to enter the transfer portal in football. You live in OK and have never done business with my office. This is a really bad look for the Oklahoma fan base. Be better.”

Here’s how many fans left bad reviews: he had to come up with one response and paste it in repeatedly in the interest of time-saving.

I’ll never understand this kind of fan behavior. Frankly, I don’t even understand people who leave reviews on Google full-stop. Whether it’s because they have to let everyone know how good or bad the craft brewery is or they’re looking for retribution against a prized college offensive lineman.

Look, we all love our teams. And I’ll be honest, I’ve considered leaving bad reviews for Primanti Bros. after Pitt snapped UCF’s 25-game regular season win streak in 2019. But I didn’t because I have what they call “class.”

Passion is great, but trying to tank someone’s livelihood is never cool.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle