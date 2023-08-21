Man Attempts A Backflip In A Casino, Ends In Horrific Fashion

Videos by OutKick

A man learned the hard way that attempting to impress might end in total and very painful disaster.

Everyone knows that sometimes you really start to feel yourself and begin to believe you’re invincible. Happens to the best of us.

Some people feel that way sober. Many people start to feel that way after a few beers or cocktails. Nothing wrong with it as long as you can keep it in control.

Man goes viral for backflip attempt in a casino. (Credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, most people start acting on that feeling and it rarely ends well. That appears to be the case in a viral video circulating Twitter of a man in a casino who attempted to do a backflip off a chair.

Now, why would someone do such a thing in a casino? That’s not relevant. All that matters is a camera was rolling and his horrible backflip attempt was caught on video.

Watch the carnage unfold below.

This man’s casino antics didn’t end well.

I have so many questions, but my first one is why did this man think this was a good idea in a casino? Who goes to a casino to attempt a backflip?

I was recently in Las Vegas for a few days of chaos with a group of friends, and I can confidently report zero backflips were attempted.

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



ENJOY:https://t.co/BtN2sJyi2A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2023

There’s already more than enough pain and suffering in a casino without having to add extra. You want to feel like you got kicked in the groin?

Start playing $500 hands of blackjack and get iced over the course of six hands. That will be every bit as painful as attempting a backflip off a chair and face-planting. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

Furthermore, who was this woman next to this newfound internet legend? Did she not consider trying to stop him? If she’s the cocktail waitress, then I don’t blame her for not getting involved.

However, if that’s his girlfriend and she just stood there during this, then it might be time to start looking for a new woman, my man. Any girlfriend who just stands by and allows that to happen without making a serious attempt to stop it shouldn’t be trusted.

Man goes viral for awful backflip attempt in a casino. He fell in painful fashion. (Credit: Getty Images)

Next time, head over to the tables and the casino will happily give you some pain and you won’t go viral for it.