‘Cash Me Outside’ Viral Star Bhad Bhabie Buys Jason Pierre-Paul’s House For $6.1 Million

In a sign of what the world has come to, Florida property records show that Bhad Bhabie, famous for her “Cash me outside” moment on Dr. Phil way back in 2016, dropped $6.1 million in March to buy Jason Pierre-Paul’s Boca Raton house.

During her appearance on “Dr. Phil”, 13-year-old Bhad Bhabie was billed as a “car-stealing, knife-wielding and twerking” 13-year-old hellion who tried to frame her mother for a crime.

Now that same 13-year-old is a multi-millionaire rapper who bought Pierre-Paul’s house at the ripe old age of 18.

Now 19, Bhabie, whose legal name is Danielle Bregoli, has this monster 9,200 sq. ft. home with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms where she can shoot all sorts of TikTok and Instagram content for her millions of fans — and her OnlyFans empire.

Having trouble processing living in a world where a 13-year-old turns a catchphrase dropped on Dr. Phil into a media empire where the teen is buying a mansion from a guy who has played 12 years in the NFL?

Join the crowd.

The details are not to be completely trusted, but it’s been reported that Bhad Bhabie opened an OnlyFans account six days after turning 18 and made over $1 million in the first six hours the account was live. $757,000 of that was through content subscriptions which are $23.99 per month.

“From now on im gonna do whatever the f—k I want,” she said at the time.

Damn right she is.

And now she owns Pierre-Paul’s mansion.

Bhabie has made money working for Snapchat and through makeup deals, but OnlyFans seems to be the clear cash cow here.

Now Bhabie has a walk-in rain shower with a waterfall middle shower head. She has a billiard/club room to host teen parties for the first and second-year college student crowd who can’t get into the 21-and-up clubs.

And she’ll have plenty of closet space for all her shoes and clothes sent in by brands hoping to appear on that OnlyFans channel.

Welcome to 2022. Odd, isn’t it?