Former Texas And Nebraska QB Casey Thompson Suffers Season-Ending Injury: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Casey Thompson’s time on a football field in 2023 reportedly has come to an end.

The former Nebraska and Texas QB transferred to FAU for a fresh start with his third college team and former UT head coach Tom Herman.

However, his time with the Owls might not last long at all. Thompson went down with an injury over the weekend during a blowout loss to Clemson, and it looks like the worst case scenario has unfolded for the FAU Owls and Thompson.

Thompson’s season is over after suffering a torn ACL against the Tigers, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday afternoon.

That means Thompson’s sixth year of college football ended after just three games and 79 passing attempts.

Sources: FAU quarterback Casey Thompson tore his ACL in the loss to Clemson on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. Thompson is a transfer from Nebraska and Texas and is in his sixth season of college football. FAU plays at Illinois this week. pic.twitter.com/t3eQvLUudF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 18, 2023

Casey Thompson reportedly has a torn ACL.

If this is the end of the road for Casey Thompson, there will be questions and debates about what could have been.

Thompson threw 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions with the Longhorns, and appeared to be the kind of QB who could continue to lead Texas. However, Quinn Ewers showed up, Thompson hit the portal and soon landed with Nebraska. In his single season with the Cornhuskers, Thompson threw for 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and struggled with his health at times.

Eventually, he hit the portal for a second time and found himself back at FAU with Herman. He threw for five touchdowns and five interceptions before reportedly tearing his ACL.

Casey Thompson reportedly tore his ACL against Clemson. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Casey Thompson could perhaps apply for a medical hardship waiver, but it seems more likely than not that his college career has run its course. That’s speculation on my part, but it seems like the likely outcome.

At his best, Thompson was a very good QB who showed a ton of potential. His 2021 season at UT was outstanding. He threw for 24 TDs, rushed for four and threw for 2,113 yards. He definitely looked the part of being a big time Big 12 QB. Unfortunately, he just couldn’t beat out Quinn Ewers and had to leave.

Casey Thompson reportedly has a torn ACL. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Where will Thompson go from here? That remains to be seen, but it’s a really unfortunate situation. He showed so much potential, but largely due to circumstances out of his control, never got to his ceiling. Hopefully, he finds a way to keep playing if he wants to, but it certainly seems like this is the end of the road.