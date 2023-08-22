Former Texas QB Casey Thompson Reportedly Lands Starting Role At Third School

Videos by OutKick

Casey Thompson is, once again, a starting college QB, and this time it’s at FAU.

Thompson has bounced around the college football world, and most recently departed Nebraska for a reunion with former Texas coach Tom Herman at FAU.

Now, he’s been tapped as the starting QB for the Owls, according to Pete Thamel. It marks the third different team Thompson will have started for since 2021. He previously started a total of 20 games for Texas and Nebraska.

Sources: FAU is naming Casey Thompson, a transfer from Nebraska and Texas, as the school’s starting quarterback. He has started 20 college games – 10 at Texas and 10 at Nebraska – and led the Big 12 with 24 touchdown passes in 2021. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 21, 2023

Casey Thompson reportedly named FAU’s starting QB.

Thompson is probably one of the best starting QBs in the G5 before even playing a single game for FAU. The man is talented, but has failed to find his groove.

He had a lot of success in 2021 with Texas, and threw 24 touchdowns to nine interceptions and passed for 2,113 yards for the Longhorns. He also rushed for four touchdowns. Unfortunately for Thompson, Quinn Ewers decided to return to his home state to play for Texas and that meant it was time for Thompson to hit the road.

FAU head coach Tom Herman reportedly taps Casey Thompson as starting QB. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The former Texas starter landed at Nebraska, where he had an okay year. The dual-threat QB passed for 2,407 yards, 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and rushed for four touchdowns for the Cornhuskers. However, the team was absolutely awful and Scott Frost was fired early in the season. Following offseason surgery, it appeared his starting job in Lincoln was gone and he, once again, hit the transfer portal.

Now, Casey Thompson is starting at his third school in three years and is back with Tom Herman for his final year of eligibility.

Casey Thompson reportedly will start at QB for FAU. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The good news for him is he doesn’t really have to worry about the future. He just has one year to go out there and put up huge numbers. This is great news for fans of the Owls. Casey Thompson was good enough to start for two different P5 programs. He shouldn’t have any issue putting up solid numbers for the Owls.