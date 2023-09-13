Carson Wentz Uses Hunting Photo To Remind Teams He Is Available

Videos by OutKick

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books and free-agent quarterback Carson Wentz is still on the proverbial beach. However, he’s doing whatever he can to remind teams that he’s available, and by “whatever” I mean posting some hunting photos.

The former Eagle, Colt, and Commander has been on the market since losing his starting job to Taylor Heinicke after suffering a finger injury.

Well, that bum finger is feeling fine and dandy so Wentz is looking for work and he’s thinking outside the box.

He shared a photo of himself with a deer on his Instagram story, accompanied by the caption “Throwin’ darts in woods while waiting to throw darts on Sundays.”

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano was quick with the screenshotting fingers and saved it for posterity’s sake.

The picture Wentz shared was originally posted by the Instagram account for Wentz Brothers Outdoors. That’s a YouTube channel that the QB and his brother, Zach, use to post hunting videos.

According to the original post, that mature 8-point buck Wentz was posing with was the product of a hunting trip in Kentucky this past weekend.

Now, I’m not sure any NFL GMs will look at this and say “Damn, the man knows his way around a compound bow, let’s get him on the blower and mail him a playbook.”

However, it shoehorned Wentz’s name back into the conversation for a spot on the Jets depth chart. Most would probably think he’s not a particularly viable candidate, but he can say that he has played in the 2020s, even doing so as recently as last year.

A certain former 49er can’t say that…

If a team needs a QB this early, they could do worse than Wentz… although they could probably do better too.

