Carson Wentz’s season has reportedly come to an end.

With the Washington Commanders officially out of the postseason hunt, the team will turn the reins back to Taylor Heinicke in the season finale against the Cowboys.

Rookie and fifth round pick Sam Howell is also slated to make his NFL debut.

The #Commanders are expected to turn back to Taylor Heinicke as the starter for Sunday’s season finale vs. the #Cowboys, but rookie QB Sam Howell is also slated to play, marking the NFL debut for the fifth-round pick, per source. Barring change of plans, this will be the setup. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 4, 2023

Is the Carson Wentz era with the Commanders over?

It seems like a certainty Wentz’s time as the starting QB of the Washington Commanders is over. The Commanders can dump him at the end of the season, and it’s hard to imagine that doesn’t happen.

On the season, the team was a pathetic 2-6 in games he appeared in, and his stats were not good. If he doesn’t play against the Cowboys as reported, he’ll end the season with just 1,755 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. His QBR stands at a very low 33.2.

Carson Wentz benched for final game of the season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Now, the team will start Taylor Heinicke to close out the season and give the veteran journeyman QB one last start on the season.

He’s clearly not a long term solution for the Commanders, but he is well-respected in the locker room. Most interestingly, it should be interesting to see what Sam Howell can do.

Entering his final season at UNC, he had all the hype imaginable. He was viewed as a possible Heisman favorite. Unfortunately, his stock dropped and he fell big time in the draft. Can he become a serviceable NFL QB or even a career backup? Fans will likely get a look Sunday against Dallas in week 18.

Sam Howell will reportedly play week 18 against the Cowboys. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Is this the end of Carson Wentz the Commanders? Fans will find out soon enough, but for now, it’s the Heinicke and Howell show.