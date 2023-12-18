Carson Beck Noncommittal On Future At Georgia

Videos by OutKick

Georgia QB Carson Beck isn’t tipping his cards when it comes to his future plans.

Beck and the 12-1 Bulldogs play Florida State in the Orange Bowl, and both teams definitely were hoping to be in the CFP. Instead, 13-0 FSU was left out and Georgia’s chances went up in smoke after losing to Alabama.

Instead of potentially playing for a national title, the two teams will now battle it out in a NY6 bowl. With opting out being the new normal, it’s fair to wonder if any star player will play in a non-CFP bowl game.

When will Carson Beck go to the NFL? (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Carson Beck won’t reveal future plans.

Well, Beck has every intention of playing against FSU……but he doesn’t seem interested in discussing his plans after that!

Yeah, I’m playing in the game. I mean, I think people know that, unless they don’t. But, yes, officially, I am playing in the game…As far as a (pro) decision goes, I’m not sure yet. I’m just actively thinking, but right now I’m focused on trying to beat Florida State,” Beck told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (via DawgNation.com).

Carson Beck will play in the Orange Bowl against FSU. (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The fact Beck is playing in the bowl game shouldn’t be interpreted as a guarantee he’s returning, but it seems likely he would.

The 2024 NFL Draft QB class is stacked and led by Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Beck, while talented, wouldn’t be one of the first QBs off the board.

Next year’s draft class is significantly weaker. The Georgia star could return for one more year with the Bulldogs, and then enter the 2025 draft with a much higher spot on the board.

Carson Beck noncommittal on NFL future. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Add in the fact he’s definitely able to pull down some major NIL money, and he shouldn’t be in any rush to go to the NFL and compete against the current QB draft class. While there’s no guarantees right now what he’ll do, Georgia fans can probably breathe easy knowing Beck isn’t going anywhere for the time being. Think he should go pro ASAP? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.