Georgia football is coming off of its second-straight national title and will need to replace Stetson Bennett at quarterback. As the Bulldogs enter fall camp, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have three options at the position.

Brock Vandagriff Redshirt sophomore

Four-star recruit, No. 5-ranked quarterback in Class of 2021 Gunner Stockton Redshirt freshman

Four-star recruit, No. 7-ranked quarterback in Class of 2022 Carson Beck Redshirt junior

Four-star recruit, No. 5-ranked pro-style quarterback in Class of 2020

Needless to say, there is an abundance of riches at signal-caller in Athens. The competition will continue into fall camp in a few weeks, and all three guys have the chance to step up and win the job.

However, coming out of the spring, it seems as though the most-experienced option is out in front. Beck is expected to lead Georgia’s offense this fall, though there is still time for that to change.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Samford Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Beck, a Florida-native, is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. He played in seven games last season as Bennett’s backup and completed 26 of 35 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

Although spring games ultimately do not matter in the grand scheme of things, Beck stood out over the other quarterbacks in April. All three guys had their moments, but the eldest of the three completed 15 of 22 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown without an interception. He led three first-half touchdown drives that helped lift the Red Team to a five-point win.

Now, with summer workouts behind him and fall camp set to begin in about a month, it appears as though Beck is taking the offseason lull to shoot his shot. A snapchat that was allegedly sent by Beck to an unnamed female has surfaced online and it is rather cringeworthy.

Although Beck may not be the starting quarterback at Georgia just yet, he is seemingly using his QB1 status to try and get some action off of the field. He just probably didn’t expect it to go public…