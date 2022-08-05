Carrie Underwood Ready For 10th Season With Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood is returning for her 10th season as the Sunday Night Football theme song performer. NBC made the announcement that she was extending her run to a decade during last night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

This #NFL season will mark 10 consecutive years of @carrieunderwood starring in the iconic Sunday Night Football open. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KVo0TbSz5c — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 5, 2022

She’s been doing this for 10 years already? Before the announcement I would have guessed 5 or 6 years tops. But somehow, this season makes her 10th and I have to admit I’m looking forward to another 10 years more.

Carrie welcoming Sunday Night Football with “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” is one of the highlights of the football season. Hearing that song let’s you know football season has truly arrived.

The country singer, and Morning Screencaps veteran, took to Twitter with a message of her own after the announcement was made. She’s clearly ready to go, saying, “10 years and we’re still going strong, @SNFonNBC! See you Sunday nights beginning in September!”

10 years and we’re still going strong, @SNFonNBC! See you Sunday nights beginning in September!🏈 https://t.co/bY0vmerrj2 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 5, 2022

This is just another of the steady stream of signs that the best time of year is almost upon us.

I love summer and going to the beach, but there’s nothing better than the leaves falling off the trees and football on TV. Hands down, it’s the best time of year.

I think it’s only fitting that we take a look at last year’s opening night version of the song.

Chef’s kiss. The whole production is perfect.

Carrie nails the song and the performance then the folks at NBC take over and lead straight into the introduction. It doesn’t get any better than that.

I’ve got chills! I can’t wait for another season of football to get here.