Carolla, Dr. Drew Shred Biden, CDC for Infant COVID-19 Vaccine Push

Adam Carolla isn’t a doctor. Drew Pinsky is.

Together, they savaged the CDC this week for pushing COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months of age.

And the science backs the duo up.

The “Adam and Dr. Drew Show” hosts have been on a two-person crusade to clear up media misinformation tied to the pandemic. They mocked CNN for erroneously reporting podcaster Joe Rogan took “horse” medication to treat his virus infection last year.

They shredded the early response to the pandemic, such as chasing people off beaches when the risk of outdoor infection was, and remains, microscopically small. They described a media landscape built on fear, not facts, and wondered why so few reporters gave the full story about the virus’s victims.

Old people and those with compromised immune systems had the most to fear, not strapping 20-year-olds in near-perfect health.

Carolla endlessly taunts flight attendants barking at passengers to “mask up” while allowing them to dine on stale snacks sans mask.

Now, Carolla and Dr. Pinsky are targeting both the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control for promoting youth vaccinations.

“It’s the strangest thing to me,” Dr. Pinsky says.

The CDC recently released misleading data that allegedly showed COVID-19 was a leading cause of death with children since its arrival two-plus years ago.

And it isn’t the first “oops” from the CDC regarding children and COVID-19.

The reduction cut the CDC’s estimate of deaths in children by 24% to 1,341 as of March 18. Reuters

There’s more.

Children accounted for about 19% of all COVID-19 cases, but less than 0.26% of cases resulted in death, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which summarizes state-based data. Reuters

It’s likely many of those figures came during the early phases of the pandemic. The first COVID-19 waves featured a more deadly variation of the virus.

Carolla says the toddler vaccine push supports his previous theory tied to the government’s incessant vaccine and mask promotion.

“Crate mother f****** training. We’re training them as pups,” the comedian says, referring to government policies that force behaviors on preteens to shape future activity. “In this case we’re training the parents.”

Carolla, a whiz at analogies, suggested one way to approach the issue is to take the emotionally charged topic out of the equation.

“Forget about vaccines. There’s this thing the government wants you to do to your kids that doesn’t make sense,” Carolla says. “Once you can get people to do things to their kids that has no basis (in reality) … I can get you to do s*** that doesn’t make sense.”

It’s like trying to wrangle your two-year-old to wear a mask for a five hour flight, he adds.

“It’s clinically, physically, practically impossible,” Carolla says, adding some families got booted off flights for failing to complete that task. “Yet no one raised a hand and said it’s not achievable.”

“Is there any math that says a six-month-old should get vaccinated?” Carolla asks his long-time radio and podcast partner.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Dr. Pinsky answers.

“There’s a risk/reward … the [vaccine] reward is very slight, and the risk is unknown. So what are we doing?” Carolla asks.

“Seventy-five percent of kids have antibodies already, and we know the vaccine doesn’t prevent transmission,” Dr. Pinsky says.

The “Truth Yeller” host compared the toddler vaccine situation to what 50-plus men face.

“You don’t get a colonoscopy as a male when you’re 14 … you could, but you wouldn’t because it doesn’t make sense,” Carolla says.

Dr. Pinsky says the public is increasingly wary of the medical community thanks to COVID-19 confusion, which can do real harm in the long term.

“This overreach is creating a resistance to other vaccines that ARE important, so good job everybody,” Dr. Pinsky says.