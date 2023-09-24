Carolina Panthers WR DJ Chark Delivers A Filthy Spin Move For 47-Yard TD

Alert: D.J. Chark sighting!

The Andy Dalton-led Carolina Panthers are one of the stranger offenses playing in Week 3.

Low expectations be damned, the Panthers are actually ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, courtesy of a highlight play between the Red Rocket and D.J. Chark.

Chark unleashed an incredible spin move on a poor Seahawks cornerback for the go-ahead score in the second quarter, 10-9.

Facing third-and-10, Dalton found Chark for a 25-yard gain and the wideout pulled out his trick move to slingshot the defender to the sidelines and run for the 47-yard score.

It’s a play that’ll surely make the rounds during the Week 3 highlights.

Carolina capitalized on the momentum with a Deion Jones interception on Seahawks QB Geno Smith. Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro booted a 44-yard field goal for the 13-9 lead.

In this case, Carolina’s QB1 through two weeks has been 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young. Young suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 — and is slated to miss one to two weeks.

Thankfully the Panthers can plug in Dalton, an experienced journeyman who’s starting for his fifth team. Despite being relegated to a “mentor’s role” in Carolina, the 13-year veteran QB is taking the opportunity in stride.

Chark was a 2019 Pro Bowler as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The wideout has been quiet since that season; Sunday’s highlight showed that Chark’s still got it.

Don’t count out Carolina just yet.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

