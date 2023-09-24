Carolina Panthers WR DJ Chark Delivers A Filthy Spin Move For 47-Yard TD

Videos by OutKick
Alert: D.J. Chark sighting!
The Andy Dalton-led Carolina Panthers are one of the stranger offenses playing in Week 3.
Low expectations be damned, the Panthers are actually ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, courtesy of a highlight play between the Red Rocket and D.J. Chark.
Chark unleashed an incredible spin move on a poor Seahawks cornerback for the go-ahead score in the second quarter, 10-9.
Facing third-and-10, Dalton found Chark for a 25-yard gain and the wideout pulled out his trick move to slingshot the defender to the sidelines and run for the 47-yard score.
It’s a play that’ll surely make the rounds during the Week 3 highlights.
WATCH:
Carolina capitalized on the momentum with a Deion Jones interception on Seahawks QB Geno Smith. Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro booted a 44-yard field goal for the 13-9 lead.
In this case, Carolina’s QB1 through two weeks has been 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young. Young suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 — and is slated to miss one to two weeks.
Thankfully the Panthers can plug in Dalton, an experienced journeyman who’s starting for his fifth team. Despite being relegated to a “mentor’s role” in Carolina, the 13-year veteran QB is taking the opportunity in stride.
Chark was a 2019 Pro Bowler as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The wideout has been quiet since that season; Sunday’s highlight showed that Chark’s still got it.
Don’t count out Carolina just yet.
