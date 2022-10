The Carolina Panthers are trading Pro Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

San Francisco is sending multiple draft picks for the former Stanford running back.

Carolina will receive three 2023 draft picks in direct exchange for McCaffrey, including a second-rounder, third-rounder, and fourth-rounder, as well as a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN.



McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford. pic.twitter.com/R474r3eSkv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.