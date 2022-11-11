The Carolina Panthers won’t be making a switch at quarterback going into next week.

P.J. Walker and the Panthers beat the Falcons 25-25 Thursday night, and Baker Mayfield will remain on the bench for the time being.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks told the media Friday that Walker will remain the starting QB for the time being. The 3-7 Panthers play the Ravens next week.

Wilks: PJ Walker will remain the starting QB. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 11, 2022

However, there’s a chance Mayfield might eventually get back in the lineup and decisions will be based on the matchup.

Steve Wilks later said that the QB decision for Baltimore game and moving forward will be based on that week's particular matchup. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 11, 2022

Is P.J. Walker the right choice for the Panthers?

Right now, the Panthers have no great choices on the table. Baker Mayfield has been terrible most of the season, P.J. Walker simply will never be a star and Sam Darnold only just got healthy enough to get cleared.

There’s three guys in the QB room, and none of them have proven to be solid starters in the NFL. However, Walker has had the most recent success.

P.J. Walker will keep starting at quarterback for the Panthers. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

He’s thrown for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also completed 59.4% of his passes. None of those numbers are impressive, but the team is 2-2 in its last four games.

Meanwhile, Mayfield has 1,117 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. He’s completed an atrocious 56.6% of his passes. Again, there are no great options on the table here for the Panthers.

Will Baker Mayfield start again for the Panthers? (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Walker is 2-2 over his last four starts, and you might as well ride with the guy who got you 2/3 of your wins. For the time being, it’s going to be the P.J. Walker show for the Carolina Panthers.