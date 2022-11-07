Panthers Make Big Decision With Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold is officially ready to roll for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers announced Monday morning that Darnold is finally active after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason.

The move comes as the Panthers remain uncommitted to Baker Mayfield or P.J. Walker at quarterback. Now, there’s a third player in the mix in the QB room.

Panthers activate Sam Darnold. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

While it’s unlikely Sam Darnold gets pushed into the starting role, the team is definitely searching for answers.

The Panthers are 2-7, Baker Mayfield hasn’t played well for most of the season and P.J. Walker was downright awful against the Bengals.

Darnold being fully healed up from his ankle injury at least gives interim head coach Steve Wilks another option to consider.

Busy morning for #Panthers: They have activated QB Sam Darnold. Announced firing of CB coach Evan Cooper and DL coach Paul Pasqualoni. Defensive assistant Bobby Maffei will work with DBs along with interim DC Al Holcomb. DL will be coached by Don Johnson, Terrance Knighton. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 7, 2022

Baker Mayfield did beat out Sam Darnold in the preseason, but none of that seems to matter anymore. Mayfield was benched and then got to play the second half Sunday.

Now, another former first round pick from the 2018 draft has been cleared to play. Steve Wilks certainly has some decisions to make the rest of the season.

Will the Panthers play Sam Darnold at quarterback? (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it certainly seems like all options should be on the table for the Panthers.