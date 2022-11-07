Panthers Coach Won’t Commit To A Starting QB

The Carolina Panthers won’t openly say who will start at quarterback Thursday.

The Panthers are geared up to play the Falcons this week, and after P.J. Walker was benched for Baker Mayfield during a blowout to the Bengals, it seems fair to wonder if the first overall pick will be back to being QB1.

However, interim head coach Steve Wilks doesn’t want to tip his cards.

The Panthers are 2-7 after losing to the Bengals. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“I couldn’t tell you right now. I’m not going to get into hypotheticals. We’ve got to watch the tape and figure out exactly where we are in all three phases and get guys to step up, as well as coaches and myself,”Wilks told the media when discussing who might start at QB, according to ESPN.

Will it be Baker Mayfield or P.J. Walker at QB for the Panthers against the Falcons?

Given what happened Sunday against the Bengals, it seems pretty clear Baker Mayfield will be back to QB1 for the Panthers this week.

It was 35-0 when P.J. Walker got yanked and sent to the bench. Prior to getting pulled, Walker threw for nine yards on 3/10 passing and he threw two interceptions.

That’s about as ugly as it gets.

The Panther benched P.J. Walker against the Bengals. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield had a lot more success in the 42-21 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Oklahoma Heisman winner finished with two touchdowns and 155 passing yards while completing 70% of his passes.

Mayfield has struggled mightily at times this season, but he was clearly the better QB on the field Sunday for the Panthers.

Will Baker Mayfield start for the Panthers against Atlanta? (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As a betting man, I think it’s safe to say P.J. Walker’s time starting for the Panthers is over. Expect to see Baker Mayfield get the starting nod against the Falcons.