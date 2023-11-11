Carolina Panthers Fans Are So Sick Of This Season, They’re Protesting Against The Team

Videos by OutKick

People naturally protest about things that make them upset. For Carolina Panthers fans, that “thing” is their team.

Panthers fans are so frustrated by their team’s dreadful 1-8 start, they’ve actually organized a rally against Carolina to “demand better performance on the field.”

“Panthers Nation Podcast” originally posted an announcement on X calling for all fans to participate in the demonstration. The “March on Mint” will take place on Mint Street on Sunday, which is just outside the Bank of America Stadium.

The announcement comes on the heels of another horrible Panthers performance last night. Carolina lost to the Chicago Bears 16-13 in a game in which they didn’t score an offensive touchdown.

While it’s true that far more important issues exist in our country, I actually applaud the proactive approach of these fans. Instead of simply whining about the team over social media, these fans are adamantly letting Carolina know they’re fed up with losing. It’s unlikely that anything will change after Sunday, but at least the Panthers’ brass will have extra motivation to put together a competent team!

Panthers Fans Have Seen Enough From Their Franchise

If I were a Panthers fan, I’d be anxious for a change too. Bryce Young – last year’s No.1 overall pick – looks like an absolute bust. Through 8 games, he’s thrown for only 1,560 yards, and has yet to throw over 250 yards in a game. Young also has only one more touchdown pass than interceptions (totals of eight and seven, respectfully).

Not much has gone right for Young (getting decked) and the 1-8 Panthers this season. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Carolina also seems to have given up on free-agent signee Miles Sanders. Despite inking him to a 4-year, $25 million contract, he hasn’t done much noteworthy this season. The other side of the ball isn’t any better either. The defense is dead last in giving up touchdowns per game, opponents’ red zone scoring percentage, and allowing fourth down conversions.

Basically, the Panthers have yet to be consistently good at anything this season – other than losing. Unfortunately for the fans, it’s gonna take more than a protest to help this team out.