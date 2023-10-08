Terrifying Scene At Ford Field As Panthers OL Chandler Zavala Lies Completely Motionless On Turf

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions quickly jumped out to a big lead against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. They scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, one aided by an incredible Aidan Hutchinson interception. But attention quickly turned to Panthers rookie offensive guard Chandler Zavala.

Following Detroit’s second score — a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to tight end Sam LaPorta — the Panthers took over after a touchback.

On the first play of the drive, Bryce Young handed to Chuba Hubbard for a 1-yard gain. But offensive guard Chandler Zavala went down and did not get up. He didn’t even move for several minutes.

It’s hard to see what happened, as Zavala goes to the ground.

Chandler Zavala injury video. pic.twitter.com/9HUPLKnrs7 — Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) October 8, 2023

Zavala motionless on the field. Cart is coming out. pic.twitter.com/ZnyPfraGmA — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 8, 2023

Medical personnel attend to Chandler Zavala of the Carolina Panthers after he was injured in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Players for both teams came out onto the field and knelt down. Cameras showed concern on everyone’s faces. Several players engaged in prayers for Zavala.

Medical personnel brought out a cart and strapped Zavala to a board before loading him onto the vehicle.

The good news is that Zavala was conscious on the cart and gave a “thumbs up” to the crowd.

Promising sign as Chandler Zavala gives a thumbs up while being carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1iOQcfv8qe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

A good reminder that football is a dangerous sport. Players put their bodies on the line every week. Thankfully, Zavala was conscious following the scary scene. His motionless body conjured images of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who suffered cardiac arrest last season.

That is not to say that Zavala suffered a similar event, or even that he lost consciousness — we don’t know that right now.

The Panthers announced that medical personnel took Zavala to the hospital for evaluation on a neck injury.

Prayers for Chandler Zavala 💙 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 8, 2023

Chandler Zavala (neck) is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 8, 2023

OutKick extends thoughts and prayers to Zavala and hopes for a speedy recovery.