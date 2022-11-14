Panthers Make Big Decision With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is back under center for the Carolina Panthers.

After not starting the past few games for the Panthers due to being hurt and losing his job to P.J. Walker, Mayfield is back to be QB1 for Carolina, the team announced Monday.

Walker is dealing with an ankle injury.

Baker Mayfield is back in as the Carolina #Panthers starter with P.J. Walker nursing a high ankle sprain, the team announced. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 14, 2022

It’s, once again, the Baker Mayfield show in Carolina.

The Carolina Panthers are back to where the team started the season: Baker Mayfield is QB1. It’s not how anyone planned it to shake out, but life rarely does go the way you plan.

The question now is whether or not Mayfield can elevate his play and earn some wins.

The Panthers make Baker Mayfield the starting QB. P.J. Walker has an ankle injury. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

So far this season, Mayfield has 1,117 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also only completed 56.6% of his passes and has won just a single game he’s started in. The numbers are brutally bad.

Mayfield will now be under center this week against the 6-3 Ravens. If you’re a fan of the Panthers, it’s hard to imagine you’re feeling super confident right now.

Baker Mayfield has shown literally nothing this year to convince anyone he’s capable of winning.

Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Panthers against the Ravens. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

We’ll find out how he does Sunday afternoon against Lamar Jackson and company. Don’t be shocked if it goes very poorly.