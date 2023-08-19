Carmen Electra Tests Instagram’s Censors With Nudes

Videos by OutKick

Carmen Electra fired up her Instagram on Saturday afternoon and decided that she wanted to make some noise. She wasn’t looking for the type of noise that can be generated with a 90s throwback or with a typical link in the bio teaser.

The 51-year-old was looking for the type of noise that can be generated by testing Instagram’s censors and that’s exactly what she did. She shared a few pictures of herself posing on what looks like a purple sheet.

Carmen Electra attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

These aren’t the kind of pictures that leave much up to the imagination either. These are straight-up nothing but makeup and some hair product kind of shots.

The former Baywatch star turned OnlyFans model did add some blur effects to a couple of them before posting in an attempt to satisfy the rules in order to share such content.

The caption “purple dreams 💜 #editorial #magazine #shoot” hints that the images are part of a magazine photo shoot of some kind.

Carmen Electra Knows How To Play The Game

Carmen isn’t the only big name with more than a million followers to dare Instagram to suspend her this summer. Last month Megan Fox shared some pictures that went right up to the edge of the rules as well.

It’s good to see Carmen focusing on content and not whatever was troubling her back at the end of July. The rare sighting of her in Los Angeles showed her looking distraught as she appeared to wipe away tears.

Her reps said at the time there was “nothing to worry about.” They explained that, “It looks like she had a migraine, and it’s really hot out. The sun is basically in her eyes!”

We’ll probably never find out what was troubling Carmen that day, but that’s okay. We don’t need to know everything that’s going on in her life. She shares, and sometimes overshares, plenty.