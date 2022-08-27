Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Returning To New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony played last season with one of the league’s signature franchises in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, he wants to return to the New York Knicks, one of the other most influential organizations in the NBA.

During a recent podcast, NBA Reporter Jake Fischer said that he had “heard that Carmelo’s got interest in a reunion.”

This is fresh off the Lakers making a questionable trade for Patrick Beverley:

The Lakers would also have to replace Anthony on the roster, although that’s unlikely to be too hard given his declining skill set.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Obi Toppin #1 of the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers fight for position at Madison Square Garden on November 23, 2021 in New York City.

Some of Anthony’s best years were in New York, including the 2013-2014 season when he had his best season by win shares, according to Basketball-Reference.

He also led the league in points per game in 2012-2013 while with the Knicks.

Since leaving the Knicks, Anthony’s bounced around the league, playing in Oklahoma City, Houston and Portland before joining the Lakers last year.

With all that said, Fischer also explained that while Anthony has expressed interest, he didn’t “know if the Knicks have much interest there.”

That’s not entirely surprising either, Anthony, while not being an entirely negative player, might not be the best fit on a team that finished under .500 last season.

While a reunion seems unlikely, never count out the possibility of the Knicks franchise doing something that doesn’t make much sense.