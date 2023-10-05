Carly Baker Lights Up Instagram With Edgy Viral Photos

Videos by OutKick

Carly Baker hopped on Instagram to remind everyone she hasn’t lost her fastball.

Baker, who is a popular UFC octagon girl, isn’t known for being very prolific on Instagram. In fact, there’s often pretty significant gaps between her content drops.

Unlike a lot of famous influencers with huge followings, she’s not firing off every single day on social media.

However, that doesn’t mean she lacks the ability to go viral with her 263,000 followers.

Carly Baker is one of the most famous women in the UFC octagon girl lineup. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Carly Baker goes viral with latest Instagram post.

Baker had things cooking on Instagram to start the month. She dropped a new post of her recent travels, and it included several edgy photos that generated plenty of attention.

Just in case her followers thought she’d dropped off and had lost her ability to generate attention, she definitely proved that’s not the case.

Check out the viral post below.

Baker is a star online.

Carly Baker is another great example of Dana White’s ability to spot and hire major talent for the UFC octagon girl lineup.

He put together an absolutely stacked roster led by Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer. However, the talent certainly doesn’t end there.

Baker is definitely in the mix in the next tier of UFC octagon stars.

Carly Baker went viral with her latest Instagram post. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Again, she’s not known for going viral very often. In fact, Carly Baker generally only fires up about one post a month.

She has more of a sniper’s mentality than just firing from the hip. She picks and chooses her shots, and seems to do it very well.

UFC octagon girl Carly Baker goes viral from time to time. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Now, her fans can sit back and wait a few weeks for her to, once again, go viral. She definitely hasn’t lost a step at all.