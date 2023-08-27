Carly Baker Celebrates ‘Last Summer Days’ In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Carly Baker intends to keep the content going strong through the end of summer.

Baker, who works as a UFC octagon girl, isn’t known for being nearly as active as some other popular women on Instagram.

Her postings tend to be few and far between. It is what it is. Everyone has different posting preferences, and she’s definitely not nearly online as Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste.

Carly Baker goes viral on Instagram.

However, she can still drop down from the clouds from time to time, and rack up some likes. That’s exactly what she did Sunday morning.

The popular UFC octagon girl celebrated the “last summer days” in a bikini, and the photo is already going viral.

Baker is back to letting it fly on Instagram.

It’s been more than a month since Baker did something to catch our attention here at OutKick, but it’s safe to say she’s getting back to her old ways.

After all, summer is winding down. It’s time to squeeze as much content out of it as possible. As I often like to say, summer is the Olympics for Instagram models.

It’s their time to shine, and she’s not missing a beat.

Having said that, summer doesn’t end until the start of fall September 23. There is still a lot of summer left. There’s literally several more weeks to go.

Respect summer. Don’t rush it. Everyone will be wishing it was back as soon as it’s over.

Having said that, it’s never a bad sign when Carly Baker decides to hop on Instagram and drop viral content. Given her habits, you can all check back in about a month to see what she’s up to next.