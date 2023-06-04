Carly Baker Continues To Push The Limits On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

Carly Baker’s time dominating Instagram isn’t close to coming to an end.

The UFC octagon girl has been on a content heater for some time, and she’s made waves a bunch recently for her viral Instagram content.

All she does is turn it up and regularly remind people why she’s one of the most popular women in the UFC’s octagon girl lineup.

Well, she did it again late Saturday afternoon. Carly Baker, a rising fan favorite at OutKick, managed to go viral with the exact same kind of content her followers have come to expect from her.

It’s just the latest sign she’s in for a monster summer.

Carly Baker continues to blitz the internet.

Does Carly Baker have the same recognition or online footprint of Arianny Celeste or Brittney Palmer? No, but she’s got a significant following.

Baker is probably the third move well-known UFC octagon girl behind Celeste and Palmer, and she has nearly 260,000 Instagram followers.

It’s a far cry from Celeste’s 3.1 million, but it’s still very solid.

Carly Baker is incredibly popular online and with UFC fans. She’s one of the UFC’s most popular octagon girls. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Baker has been lighting up Instagram with a bender that has only accelerated with time, and with summer right around the corner, it seems likely she’s in for a huge few months.

The content game is pretty simple. Capture some momentum and attention, and just keep rolling. It’s not hard to figure out at all.

Baker has her formula down to a science, and it works for her because she goes viral on a regular basis.

Carly Baker regularly goes viral on Instagram with her content. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see what she does next for her fans. As a betting man, I’d guarantee that it garners plenty of attention.