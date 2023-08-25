Carlos Santana Apologizes For ‘Insensitive Comments’ About Gender

Videos by OutKick

Here we go again. Another celebrity apologizing for stating biological facts.

Carlos Santana is begging your forgiveness for comments he made during a July concert in New Jersey. Of course, he stood by those comments up until the video recently resurfaced on social media Thursday and upset the gender mob.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” the legendary guitarist told the crowd. “Later on when you grow up, and you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good but you know it ain’t right, because a woman is a woman and a man is a man — that’s it.”

He also mentioned standing in solidarity with his “brother Dave Chappelle.”

Last year, Chappelle made headlines for having the audacity to make jokes about transgender people, just like he makes jokes about everyone else.

Based Carlos Santana:



Well, the whole women are women and men are men thing doesn’t sit well with far-left activists these days. And instead of standing by his principles, Santana folded like a lawn chair.

Carlos Santana Bows Down To The Woke Mob

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs,” Santana posted on Facebook Friday. “I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

He continued: “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic.”

The irony of his statement is that Santana is being anything but “true, genuine and authentic.” He’s backpedaling — sacrificing his own beliefs to satisfy the demands of an insatiable mob. A mob so delusional that statements like “women are women” and “men are men” are deemed offensive and unacceptable.

What’s next? The sky is blue. The grass is green. Water is wet. Maybe.

But they’ll continue to win the culture war as long as people like Carlos Santana keep submitting.