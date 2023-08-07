Ne-Yo Forced To Apologize But Stands By His Opinion On Gender Transitions For Kids

Videos by OutKick

Ne-Yo is sorry, not sorry for speaking out against the genital mutilation of children.

The singer issued an apology Sunday for condemning sex-change surgeries for children during a recent interview with Vlad TV.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” Ne-Yo wrote. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

He could have stopped there, but his PR rep really wanted to lay it on thick.

“Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy,” Ne-Yo continued. “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

Not surprisingly, though, Ne-Yo has confirmed that statement came directly from his publicist. Because he stands by the comments he made in the interview posted Saturday.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” he told host Vlad TV Gloria Velez. “There was two genders, and that’s just how I rock.”

He also expressed his respect for the LGBT community and agreed people have a right to be whatever they want to be — as long as he doesn’t have to participate.

“You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business,” he added. “It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish.”

Ne-Yo Discusses Dangers Of ‘Transitioning’ Kids

A father of seven children, Ne-Yo expressed concern over parents who submit their children to cross-sex hormones and so-called “gender affirming” surgeries.

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” he said.

“If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s going to do that,” Ne-Yo explained. “When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves?”

The 43-year-old clarified he believes kids and adults should be able to express themselves however they’d like. But your clothes and hobbies don’t dictate your gender. And they certainly aren’t a good reason to mutilate a child or pump them with life-altering drugs.

He brought up the example of a little boy who likes to play with dolls.

“You want to play with dolls? Fine, play with dolls. But you’re a boy playing with dolls,” Ne-Yo said. “You want to wear pink? All right cool, wear pink. But you’re a boy wearing pink.”

(Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The YouTube video quickly became flooded with hundreds of comments from people who support the singer’s views.

“Thanks for sticking up for common sense, facts, and truth Ne-Yo! We must speak up for the children,” one viewer wrote.

“I have a lot more respect for Neyo after this,” another person said.

“So refreshing when common sense is still used!! Thank you for this basic take on reality, it’s sadly much needed in todays world.”

“Finally some celebrities are not just falling in line!!! So much respect for the ones that s speak out like this! I am sure they will want to cancel him in a couple of days!!”

And that last person called it. Because nothing Ne-Yo said was wrong. But it took less than 24 hours for the mob to elicit an apology.

But Not So Fast…

On Monday, Ne-Yo took to Instagram to give his actual thoughts on the issue, the backlash and the scripted apology.

“This is something I feel very strongly on. And I need y’all to hear this from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer,” Ne-Yo began. “First and foremost, I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls. Okay? That’s my reality.”

He clarified he had no intention of offending anyone.

“However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel. I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel.”

Ne-Yo said he has “no beef” with the LGBTQIA+ community, and they can do whatever they want. And while they are entitled to parent as they please, “I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life. I will never be okay with that.”

He continued: “I definitely plan to educate myself a little bit more on this matter. However, I doubt that there’s any book anywhere or any opinion that somebody’s gonna tell me that’s gonna make me okay, with letting a child make a decision like that. That’s just period point blank. And that’s how I feel.”

Ne-Yo concluded the video by reiterating that he loves everybody and everyone has a right to his or her own opinion.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

“If I get canceled for this, then you know what? Maybe this is a world where they don’t need no Ne-Yo no more, alright? And I got no problem with that. I’m gonna hustle. I’ll figure it out,” he said.

On the contrary, this controversy probably gained him some fans. Because it’s high time for more common sense and less cowering to the mob.

Good for you, Ne-Yo.