Carlos Rodon’s Wife Breaks News On His Health

Videos by OutKick

The New York Yankees gave Carlos Rodon a massive contract before the start of the 2023 MLB season. So far it has not worked out particularly well.

Rodon’s struggled with injuries throughout his career, especially after debuting with the Chicago White Sox.

But he seemed to have turned a corner more recently, putting up back-to-back dominant seasons. His 2022 with the San Francisco Giants was especially impressive, considering he made 31 starts with dominant results.

That earned him a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees, who expected him to anchor their rotation along with Gerrit Cole.

But it hasn’t quite worked out like that.

Rodon started the season on the injured list with forearm discomfort, which often precedes Tommy John surgery.

He’s since struggled with back issues too, making for an even lengthier delay.

YouTuber and podcast host Jomboy then said during a recent episode that he believed Rodon was unlikely to pitch again this season.

“Don’t get your hopes up for Rodon pitching this season,” Jomboy said. “If we were to pass along things that have been passed along to us that are unverified, unsourced, un-whatever … some people are just like ‘eh, I don’t think it’s going to happen.’”

That’s when his wife chimed in to resounding contradict that claim.

Bullshit.

-reliable source — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) May 8, 2023

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 22: Carlos Rodon of the New York Yankees walks around the stadium after a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 22, 2022 in the Bronx, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Will Rodon Actually Be Back?

Well it’s hard to contradict a source as close to the player as his wife.

If his forearm strain has truly healed, there’s no reason to expect back troubles to keep him out for the entire season.

That said, forearm issues have a tendency to pop back up. Some pitchers attempt to rehab similar injuries. Some even make it back for a few starts or appearances, before getting surgery.

Every player’s situation is different though, and Rodon may be

The Yankees desperately need help, currently sitting in last place in a brutal American League East.

While the team’s struggles have been more pronounced on offense, another elite starter would certainly help the team stay competitive.

Rodon’s wife is sourced as well as anyone possibly could be, but only time will tell if she’s right about her husband’s health.