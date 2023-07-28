Carlos Rodon Clearly Not A Fan of Yankees’ Jersey Patch

Videos by OutKick

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon isn’t a fan of the new Starr Insurance logo on the jerseys.

New Yorkers have likened the ad patch to adding a decal on a Lamborghini; though the team (54-49, fifth in the AL East) has been running like a Hummer.

Rodon sneakily covered up the disdained patch during Wednesday’s game against the Mets — giving a voice to the fans at Yankee Stadium that also hate the laughable ad.

Carlos Rodon is hiding the Starr Insurance patch on the jersey lmao pic.twitter.com/xCIt8hFc3G — Carlos Rodon fan (@YankeesStats_) July 26, 2023

Rodon logged his first win as a Yankees pitcher Wednesday; it was his second start of the year. Rodon pitched 5.2 innings: allowing one run (four hits), three walks, and four Ks.

Of course, the ad partnership isn’t new in MLB or sports. The NBA and professional soccer freely stitch ads to jerseys. For the Yankees, the jersey add-on was a massive step backward, considering the organization’s tradition of tailoring its appearance.

Players can’t grow long hair or a beard but they have to wear a logo like a walking advertisement … not vogue.

Look at our guy Mike Gunzelman, a proud New Yorker, get fired up about this on Hot Mic.

On July 12, the Yankees and Starr Insurance announced a new partnership deal that will extend until 2031. The Bombers and Starr have been business partners since 2018.

“As part of the expanded relationship, Starr will continue as the Official Commercial Insurance Company of the New York Yankees and become the team’s first jersey patch partner,” the announcement read.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)