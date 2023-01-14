Carlos Correa Wants Everyone To Know He’s Not Mad At The Mets Or Giants

It was the biggest soap opera of the Major League Baseball offseason. Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa lost out on not one, but two massive contract offers from the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets.

Correa would ultimately end up re-signing with the Minnesota Twins, after he initially opted out of his contract at the end of last season.

Carlos Correa has re-signed with the Minnesota Twins. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, despite the runaround that Correa gave the baseball world, media, and multiple fanbases, he wants everyone to know that he’s not mad at the other teams! Fantastic. Great news. I’m sure they truly care about that.

This was the problem all along with Correa – he thought he was more important than he really was. Sure, he’s a solid ballplayer but the way he went about his free agency came across rather shady.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen offered Carlos Correa a massive contract at first. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CORREA HAD MULTIPLE OFFERS

You know it’s bad when Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen – who literally has spent over $700 million this offseason, had to initially withdraw his contract offer to Correa over medical concerns after Correa’s physical, only for the shortstop to essentially ghost him and not negotiate a new deal.

Both the Giants and Mets expressed concerns after Correa took a standard physical before either contract could be approved. However, both teams believe a previous injury that Correa suffered before he came to the Majors may have an effect on his performance, causing the offers to be rescinded.

The Giants originally offered Correa a 13-year, $350 million contract. Once that fell through, the Mets offered him a 12-year, $315 million deal a day later.

Speaking with The Athletic, Correa said, “There’s no hard feelings toward both organizations. There’s nothing but respect for them.” “Doctors have differences of opinion. That’s fine. But God took me here to the Minnesota Twins. I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity,” he told The Athletic.

In the end, Correa ended up signing a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins, settling for much less than what the Giants and Mets initially offered.