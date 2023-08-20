Carli Lloyd Says USWNT Wasn’t ‘Fit,’ Lacked ‘Confidence’ In Latest Salvo Against Former Team

Videos by OutKick

Former USWNT player turned analyst Carli Lloyd has been one of the most vocal critics of the current squad’s performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

If the players thought that Lloyd would bite her tongue once the tournament drew to a close, they were wrong.

Very, very wrong.

Lloyd said that she thinks a better job can be done developing players. One of the things she pointed out was that this team had trouble facing adversity.

“I think you saw a group of players that maybe needed to be taught a little bit more about adversity or have a coach that could motivate, that could allow them to believe in themselves,” Lloyd said, per The Athletic.

Well, maybe their next coach will be the kind that will be able to motivate them.

“I mean, I just looked at that team, and you didn’t see the confidence. You didn’t,” she said. “You didn’t see the aura, in any interviews in any postgame remarks that we’ve generally had over the last several decades, where you just feel like the players are confident.”

“So I think from a development standpoint, from a technical standpoint, from a tactical standpoint, I didn’t think this team was fit.”

But wait, there’s more!

Carli Lloyd continues to drop truth bombs about the USWNT’s poor performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. (Photo by Ira L. Black – Corbis/Getty Images)

Lloyd Says The Rest Of The World Is Catching Up

Lloyd said that the rest of the world is catching up to the United States. While that’s noticeable in how this tournament panned out, Lloyd said it’s also happening at the club level.

“I just think that we’re seeing these leagues around the world really put pressure on the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League). Because I firmly believe the NWSL is one of the best leagues in the world from a transitional standpoint. From a tactical standpoint, not up there yet,” she said of the premier women’s soccer league in North America.

“So it’s going to be interesting and you’re not seeing a lot of players coming overseas into the NWSL whether that is the pay structure, the caps, all of that.”

Lloyd criticisms have drawn a lot of attention, but is she wrong?

No. No, she’s not.

She’s right on both of these fronts. Now the USWNT has four years to reassess and retool before they get a chance at World Cup redemption.

