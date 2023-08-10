Watch Out! Cavs’ Caris LeVert Has $93K Peugeot Swiped

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland swingman Caris LeVert picked a bad time to throw a bash. Or at least a bad roster of guests.

During a house party earlier this month at his Los Angeles-area home, Caris LeVert reportedly had a $93,000 Peugeot watch lifted from his bedroom. TMZ Sports reports that upon noticing the timepiece was missing, he filed a grand theft report with the LAPD.

TMZ’s report doesn’t provide much detail as to how the heist went down, but it does note that: “someone was seen in LeVert’s bedroom during the festivities … and when the hooper went to check out the situation, he noticed his watch case was open and his $93,000 Peugeot was missing.”

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Caris LeVert had an expensive watch stolen during a house party. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LeVert Can Afford To Replace The Watch

Though no one wants to lose track of time, or, more importantly, $93k, LeVert is one of the few people who can afford to do so.

Earlier this summer, LeVert re-signed with the Cavaliers for $32 million over two seasons. He’s earned more than $59 million during his pro career. Meaning, he can afford to replace the stolen Peugot with 634 others.

The 28-year-old began his career with Brooklyn (drafted 20th in 2016), before being traded to Indiana in 2021, then to Cleveland in 2022.

In his seven NBA seasons, LeVert has averaged 14.1 points per contest. He spent the majority of last season coming off the bench as Cleveland’s sixth man.

Time will tell if he’ll eventually move into the starting lineup for the 2023-24 campaign, or continue to watch the start of the game from the bench.

