Cardinals Rookie Jordan Walker Ties Ted Williams For Second-Longest Hit Streak To Start Career For Player Under Legal Drinking Age

St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker impressed so much in Spring Training, he made the Opening Day Roster. As a Top 5 prospect, Walker was certainly going to be a big leaguer at some point.

Still, as a kid who can’t legally drink in the United States — Walker turns 21 next month — his ascension to MLB was quick. He spent just two seasons in the minor leagues.

That’s why Walker got so emotional when Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol informed him of his promotion.

And Walker has made his manager look like a genius. He hasn’t stopped raking since the spring, taking almost no time to adapt to major league pitching.

Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jordan Walker is on a tear to start his major league career with the Cardinals

Coming into Sunday, Walker had hits in 11 of his first 31 big league at-bats. And, he collected a hit in each of his team’s first eight games.

On Sunday, Walker ripped an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Brewers to extend his hitting streak to nine games. That ties Ted Williams for the longest streak to begin a career for a player yet to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Jordan Walker has a 9-game hitting streak.



It's the longest streak by a player 20 or younger to start a career since Ted Williams in 1939!



H/t: @SlangsOnSports, @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/CY6z8HRvVQ — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 9, 2023

The all-time record, by the way, was set in 1912 by Philadelphia Athletics hitter Eddie Murphy. Murphy hit safely in the first 12 games of his major league career.

But Murphy was free to celebrate with some booze.

The United States set the legal drinking age at 21 years old following Prohibition in 1933. Which means Ted Williams, like Walker, couldn’t crack a bottle of champagne. At least not legally.

Walker’s nine-game hitting streak to start his career ties the Cardinals record for a player of any age. He needs one more to pass Ted Williams and set the club record.

St. Louis travels to Colorado to take on the Rockies for a three-game series starting Monday night.