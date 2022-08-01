Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Test Positive For COVID

The NFL may be on the cusp of a COVID spike … better now than midseason.

On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks put out a statement announcing that head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID.

The Arizona Cardinals concurrently announced that quarterback Kyler Murray, who recently signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension, tested positive for COVID on Monday.

Carroll, the eldest coach in the NFL (70), reportedly had “mild symptoms” and has been quarantined by the team. He is expected to remain in contact, virtually, with the coaching staff through this week’s training camps until he is cleared for return. No set return timetable has been announced for Carroll.

Though the NFL has stepped away from COVID protocols this offseason, all members are expected to isolate from the team for five days based on a positive diagnosis. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury cited the CDC-backed timeline for Murray’s return during Monday’s practice.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19https://t.co/JQtGP1uMPn pic.twitter.com/WdbobiPWZl — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 1, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

