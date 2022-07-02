Cardinals Hit 4 Consecutive Home Runs Against the Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals started Saturday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies with a bang, hitting four consecutive home runs in the first inning.

Nolan Arenado started the scoring with a two run home run, driving in Paul Goldschmidt.

Nolan Gorman followed with a solo homer, with designated hitter Juan Yepes contributing the third consecutive blast against Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson.

Finally, Dylan Carlson added the longest home run of the remarkable sequence, launching a ball 407 feet into the right field seats on the second pitch of the at bat:

The Cardinals go BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!



Only the 11th time in MLB history that has happened pic.twitter.com/i1sCzZBuwp — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 2, 2022

This was only the 11th time that a team has hit four consecutive home runs, making it one of the rarest feats in baseball. Even perfect games happen more frequently, with 23 occurring in MLB history.

The back to back to back to back homers gave the Cardinals an early 5-0 lead in Philadelphia.