Cardinals GM Steve Keim Leaves Team For Health Reasons

It’s not been a good season for the Arizona Cardinals and the latest taste of bad news is that general manager Steve Keim is stepping away from his post indefinitely.

Keim, 50, is taking his indefinite leave because of heath reasons.

Keim’s duties are being handled on an interim basis by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson according to the team.

“Out of respect for privacy — which is required by law — the team will refrain from commenting further,” a statement from the Cardinals reads.

Keim’s health problem is the latest in a series of setbacks and disappointments for the Cardinals. On Monday evening the team lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

And, of course, all this comes during a season in which the team has significantly underperformed expectations. The Card are 4-9 in a season they expected to compete for the NFC title.

It should be noted that Keim received a contract extension before the season — as did head coach Kliff Kingsbury. But the team’s obvious problems on the field is, in part, a product of their work. And that is expected to be evaluated by club owner Michael Bidwell after the season is over.

