Cardinals Clinch NL Central Vs. Brew Crew Tuesday

The St. Louis Cardinals (89-65) win the NL Central and locks up a playoff berth with a victory at the Milwaukee Brewers (82-71) Tuesday at American Family Field.

St. Louis has been up-and-down recently, splitting its previous 10 games, 5-5, and last 20, 10-10. But, the Cardinals still hold an 8.5-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central.

Milwaukee hasn’t gained ground on STL despite the Cardinals’ mediocre play of late. The Brewers are just 6-4 in the last 10 and 12-8 in the last 20.

The Cardinals hold a 9-8 season series lead over the Brew Crew with a +7 run differential in those meetings.

The Cardinals are slight road favorites.

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA) pitches well in Milwaukee, there’s sharp line movement headed towards STL and the Brewers struggle as underdogs vs. righties.

Betting Deets (DraftKings)

Moneyline: CARDINALS (-115) , Brewers (-105)

, Brewers (-105) Run Line RL): CARDINALS -1.5 (+145) , Brewers +1.5 (-170)

, Brewers +1.5 (-170) Total (O/U) — 8.5 — O: -110, U: -110

Cardinals’ starter Miles Mikolas against the Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

STL sends out Mikolas to face MIL RHP Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA) and there’s value on the Cardinals here because Mikolas typically struggles on the road while Houser is much better at home.

But, the Cardinals are 5-2 straight up (SU) in Mikolas’ and 6-1 RL seven career starters in MIL. STL has a +3.14 margin of victory (MoV), +55.4% SU return on investment (ROI) and a +35.9% RL ROI.

Mikolas has a 0.79 WHIP in MIL (1.16 career WHIP), 6.17 K/BB rate (3.66 career K/BB rate) and .573 opposing slugging percentage (.689 career opposing slugging percentage).

The market has steamed STL up from a slight ‘dog at +105 to the current number, according to Pregame.com.

Following the money seems wise since MIL needs this game like blood for its NL wild card race but the line is moving away from the Brewers.

MIL is 7-16 SU and 11-12 RL with a -1.78 MoV as underdogs vs. right-handed starters this season. The Brew Crew has a -32.0% SU ROI and -20.4% RL ROI in those contests.

The Cardinals are favored at -115 and also available at -1.5 (+145) on the run line.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:20 a.m. ET

