Cardi B. Is Furious Over Inflation & Rising Housing Costs: ‘Like how are people surviving?’

In her 2020 hit song “WAP,” Cardi B raps about fine young ladies “in this house” … “in this house” …”in this house,” but thanks to inflation, the rapper is now concerned about certified freaks not being able to afford mortgage payments in 2022.

In an Instagram live video posted this week, the 29-year-old Cardi went off over the lack of housing inventory and mortgage rates that are out of control as the Bidenflation freight train continues to be off the rails.

“There’s no motherf–king inventory when it comes to homes,” Cardi B announced. “Nobody’s gonna try to sell their f—king homes.”

B., who is trying to help a cousin find a place to live, couldn’t believe her eyes when she started looking at rents in 2022.

“I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?” the New York City native said.

“All these promises are being made, but living is unbearable.”

No seriously…I want to know how people are surviving… https://t.co/sodp7YdJTY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 10, 2022

Yeah, so what about that thing where we were supposed to vote for Joe Biden? In a 2020 interview she conducted for Elle magazine, B. told Biden that the most important thing to her fans was “free college and Medicare.”

Biden, who knew what would fly within the B. community, dialed up a dandy quote.

“If I get elected president, anybody with a family [that makes] less than 125 grand, you’re going to get free education,” he said. “And everybody gets free community college.”

LOL.

There’s some inflation in this house…there’s some inflation in this house…etc.

Now B. has changed her tune as all that free money has caused some real-world issues.

“People be like, well you was the one to tell people to vote for Joe Biden, but this is the thing, right, after the pandemic I knew that this s–t was going to happen. I knew we would have a financial crisis,” B. said during her Instagram Live.

Later in the video, B. advises those Gen Z members thinking about moving out of their parents’ home to be smart about this big decision and be prepared to spend serious money.

“You’re gonna have to sell your soul or pu**y, or you’re gonna have to suck some d**k because the rent is really high even in the ‘hood,” she concluded.

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Let’s be real for a minute, this would be the perfect time for OutKick founder Clay Travis to invite Cardi B. on his radio show with Buck to talk rents and inflation with an economic mind like B. who has a PhD in how to “chase the bag.”

Remember, she was a stripper in her previous life.

“One thing I’m really good at is Flipping this f–king money! INVEST!!” she told her fans going way back to 2017.

That’s right, it’s a mean world out there where one minute you’re buying bottles at the club, the next minute the landlord starts rapping some goofy-ass line about inflation in this house.