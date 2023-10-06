Cardale Jones Explains Legendary Story About Destroying Hospitalized Kid In ‘NCAA Football’

Videos by OutKick

Cardale Jones has no regrets about obliterating a hospitalized child in “NCAA Football.”

Several years ago when Jones was balling out with the Buckeyes, he went mega-viral when he tweeted he beat a hospitalized kid 98-35 in the popular college football video game.

Who goes to a hospital and lights up a sick child in a video game? Cardale Jones. That’s who does that, and he was very proud of himself.

Now, he’s opened up about what happened and how the infamous story went down.

Man I wish everyone stop saying I beat a kid in the hospital 91-35…. It was 98-35, had 91 with 1:26 left in the 4th pic.twitter.com/TAJxefv5A4 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) February 10, 2015

Cardale Jones speaks out on infamous video game story.

Jones appeared on “Pablo Torre Finds Out” to explain the truth behind the viral tweet and story, and the former Buckeyes QB was all smiles.

“Jared Foley is a kid that I had the honor to meet when I was in college. Up until that point, he was having his third or fourth or maybe even fifth surgery. You never would have known that for the smile he kept on his face,” Jones explained. After spotting an Xbox in Jared’s hospital room, it was officially off to the races. They fired it up and got after it.

Jones revealed the two were trading a little trash talk, and the game was close early. That’s when the former fourth round pick decided it was time to pour it on the kid.

“Guys, I did 100 points in five minute quarters. Come on,” the former OSU passer proudly boasted when talking about derailing the young kid.

Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones really put up 98 points in NCAA Football against a kid in the hospital. 😭😂@CJ1two's explanation is kind of amazing. pic.twitter.com/XLEl7o0pvg — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) October 4, 2023

Cardale Jones explains destroying hospitalized kid in “NCAA Football.”

The Cardale Jones “NCAA Football” story is truly a legend in the college football world, and the tweet he sent about it is a huge reason why.

It’s honestly hilarious. It’s almost like an “SNL” skit. He was visiting a sick young man in the hospital, and Jared wanted to do a little gaming. Cardale Jones is a competitor. Was he supposed to just let Jared win? What lesson would that have taught him? There are no handouts in this life.

Jones poured it on him, beat him by 56 and then made sure the world knew all about it. If that’s not hilarious, I don’t know what is. It’s like the dad who never lets his kids win in anything. Sometimes, you just have to let people know what’s up.

Of course, it was all for a good cause. Cardale Jones met Jared, wanted to boost his spirits and lit him up in “NCAA Football.” It’s all fun and games until the controllers come out.

Cardale Jones explained the legendary story of destroying a hospitalized kid in “NCAA Football.” (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Also, let’s never forget what might be the greatest tweet sent in the history of college football. Just remember Cardale Jones didn’t come to Ohio State to play school!